Nevsky Shipyard Delivers Akademik Pashin

Russian shipbuilder Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ), a part of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), has delivered the replenishment oiler Akademik Pashin to the Russian Navy.



The shipbuilding and shiprepair enterprise said that the project was developed by Spetssudoproect, JSC.



The construction of the tanker Akademik Pashin is being carried out in accordance with the State Contract for the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.



The ship represents medium-sized sea tanker, steel, single-deck, with bulb fore end and transom aft end with forecastle and poop superstructures, double-hull near cargo tanks, with cargo hold in the middle part, with living superstructure and engine room in the aft end, with diesel single-shaft propulsion system, with bow thruster, with reinforced ice class Arc 4.



"It is the largest vessel which ever launched at the shipyard during its more than a century-long history. Today The tanker "Academician Pashin" has no analogues in our country," it said.



The vessel is designed for receiving, storing, transporting and transferring of liquid cargo: diesel fuel, fuel oil, aviation kerosene, motor oil, water. Dry cargos: food, skipper and technical equipment.



The tanker is named in honor of the outstanding Russian shipbuilding engineer, Hero of the Russian Federation, academician of Russian Academy of Science Valentin Pashin, who headed the Central Scientific Research institute named after A.Krylov more than 20 years.