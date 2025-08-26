New Acquisition Bolsters Straatman's Maritime Manufacturing Expertise

Straatman has acquired Kraaijeveld Winches, a Dutch company specializing in the design and production of winches and related equipment for dredging, offshore, and maritime applications.

The acquisition marks a strategic step in Straatman’s long-term vision to strengthen its position in the maritime manufacturing industry by collaborating with other high-quality Dutch companies that have deep roots in Dutch maritime engineering and production.

With Kraaijeveld joining the group, Straatman expands its capabilities and adds complementary products and expertise to its portfolio.

Kraaijeveld’s winch technology and market knowledge complement the two existing Straatman businesses - Straatman Mooring Systems, known for advanced mooring solutions for ports and oil and gas terminals worldwide, and Straatman Dredging & Construction, which delivers high-quality dredging equipment and steel constructions.

Together, the three companies form a strong and complete offering within the maritime industry. Proudly made in the Netherlands, ready for the world!

Kraaijeveld will continue to operate under its name, from the same location in Sliedrecht, The Netherlands, with the same people and the same service.

“This acquisition aims to secure the future of Dutch maritime manufacturing by building a group that stands together, thinks long-term, and delivers excellence. It will ensure that technical know-how, production power, and industry heritage stay firmly rooted in the Netherlands, where they have always belonged,” Straatman said.