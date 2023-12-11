New Blue Sky Report Outlines N. America Roadmap to Net Zero Maritime Transport

The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (BSMC) has released a new report titled, Roadmap to Net-Zero Emissions: North American Waterborne Transportation, which envisions industry-wide decarbonization by 2050 and identifies the guiding principles and key actions that will help the maritime value chain meet that vision.

By understanding what success in 2050 looks like for each stakeholder, the roadmap works backwards to identify the steps and pathways needed to bring that future to reality. Establishing guiding principles that promote collaboration, innovation and a systems-based approach, the industry can overcome the technological, operational, regulatory, commercial, societal and fuel availability hurdles that are anticipated over the next few decades.

“Reaching net-zero ambitions is going to require a clear path forward with actionable and practical steps,” said David Cummins, BSMC President and CEO. “We must first start with the end in mind and assemble a coalition of those willing to drive short-term actions that will lead to the desired future.”

The report further details the challenges ahead and identifies initial actions to help accelerate the industry’s net-zero transition. Six key challenges which must be overcome if the industry is to achieve its goals and realize net-zero ambitions are as follows:

Maritime system inefficiencies and siloed approaches

Lack of trusted, accurate and verifiable greenhouse gas (GHG) emission inventories

No one-size-fits-all solution for vessels

Fuel and energy infrastructure projects lack demand to reach scale

Patchwork of policy and regulations

Customer willingness to pay

To support implementation of actions to address these challenges, BSMC workstreams can serve as cross-functional, collaborative platforms to bring stakeholders together for swift mobilization and generate impactful results.

“Through teamwork and a commitment to sustainability, we believe that the maritime industry can achieve its vision of commercially viable, net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 for the entire maritime value chain,” continued Cummins.