New CEO Ready to Lead AMSA

Kaylene Dale has been appointed the new CEO of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), starting on October 1, 2024.

Dale brings extensive experience in Commonwealth regulatory settings and with the maritime sector. This includes working with AMSA’s search and rescue functions as part of her role at the Australian Border Force, where she has held a number of leadership positions – most recently as the Deputy Commissioner for strategy and capability.

Department of Transport Minister Catherine King said: “I welcome Ms Dale to the role, where her leadership will help us continue to enhance the critical role AMSA plays in protecting our marine environment, supporting safe navigation and marine safety, as well as providing a national search and rescue service.

“I look forward to working with Ms Dale and the broader leadership team at AMSA as they continue to ensure a safe and environmentally-friendly maritime sector in Australia.

“I thank Mr Kinley for his significant service as CEO over the last decade, where he oversaw a number of achievements in Australian maritime safety. This included navigating the maritime safety challenges presented by the global pandemic, and before that, AMSA’s delivery of the national system – Australia's single regulatory framework for the certification, construction, equipment, design and operation of domestic commercial vessels inside our exclusive economic zone.”

Kinley’s leadership extended internationally, leading AMSA in engaging closely with the IMO and supporting other countries in improving their safety outcomes, particularly in the Pacific.



