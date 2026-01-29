Marine Link
Thursday, January 29, 2026

New Coast Guard Portal to Improve Online Credentialing Services for Mariners

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 29, 2026

© Semper Fidelis - stock.adobe.com

© Semper Fidelis - stock.adobe.com

The Coast Guard has launched a new, easier-to-use online system that allows mariners to submit and track credential applications faster and more securely.  

The Application Submission and Additional Information Portal, known as ASAP, lets mariners apply for Merchant Mariner Credentials and Medical Certificates, upload documents and monitor application status in one place. The system is now the primary way to submit applications to the Coast Guard’s National Maritime Center.  

The redesigned portal features simpler navigation, clearer instructions and improved document uploads. The changes are designed to simplify the credentialing process and improve document tracking.

Mariners are encouraged to review the step-by step tutorial before submitting an application to become familiar with the new system.

For questions regarding these changes, contact the National Maritime Center Customer Service Center, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern time via online chat, email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).

For media inquiries contact [email protected].  

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Vessels

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week