New Container Barge Launched for Matson

Matson's new flat-deck container barge was christened and launched during a ceremony at the Greenbrier Gunderson Marine shipyard in Portland, Ore. on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The new barge, christened Haleakala, will be deployed in Matson’s Neighbor Island service in Hawaii starting this summer, connecting cargo to and from the U.S. West Coast through its hub terminal in Honolulu.

With a carrying capacity of 620 TEU and room for 72 refrigerated containers, the new Haleakala is double the size of the older barge it is replacing and will increase the efficiency of Matson’s service to the neighbor islands. At 362 feet long, 105 feet wide (beam), with a deep draft of 17.3 feet and capacity of more than 12,000 metric tons, it will be Matson’s largest barge.