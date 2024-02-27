New Container Shipping Company Launched in Saudi Arabia

A new container shipping line has been launched in Saudi Arabia.

The newly formed company, Folk Maritime, will provide feeder vessel and short-sea shipping services in the Middle East and the surrounding region.

The Riyadh-headquartered company is led by CEO Poul Hestbaek, who previously served as CEO of Maersk's Hamburg Sud.

Other executives include chief commercial officer Saleem Kadernani, chief financial officer Khalid Fawzi and chief human resources officer Abdulrahman Alshangiti.