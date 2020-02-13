44 New Coronavirus Cases on Diamond Princess

Japanese health officials said there have been 44 new positive tests for the novel coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 218 aboard the cruise ship currently quarantined in Yokohama.

Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp, has been placed on quarantine upon arriving at Yokohama on February 3 after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus now called COVID-19.

This week, Japanese officials informed Princess Cruises that they are planning for guests to be able to voluntarily disembark to complete the quarantine process in shoreside facilities. The disembarkation will be conducted in phases, with first priority given to the elderly and passengers with preexisting health conditions.

Passengers who test positive will be transported to a local hospital for further evaluation, treatment and isolation.

Those who test negative will be given the option to leave the ship and be transported to a quarantine housing facility. Princess Cruises confirmed that passengers also have the option to stay on board through the end of the quarantine period.

Princess Cruises said on February 4 that there were 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members on board the ship.