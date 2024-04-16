Marine Link
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
New CSOV Delivered to Rem Offshore

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 16, 2024

(Photo: Vard)

Shipbuilder Vard announced it has delivered a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to Norway's Rem Offshore.

The vessel—NB 948, to be named Rem Wind—was constructed at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam and handed over one month before contractual delivery date, the builder said.

Tailor-made for worldwide services and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms, the 85-meter-long vessel is of VARD 4 19 design with a 19.5-meter beam, accommodation for 120 people, a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevators, a height-adjustable boat landing system and a 3D-compensated crane.

The CSOV is the second in a series of two ordered by Rem Offshore for $118 million in 2021. The deal includes options for two additional ships of the same type. The series' first vessel, Rem Power, was delivered in 2023.

