New Electric Ferries for San Francisco Bay Designed by Incat Crowther

Digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther and US shipbuilder Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) have been selected by San Francisco’s Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA) to design and deliver two new electric ferries for San Francisco Bay Ferry.

The commission adds to Incat Crowther’s growing portfolio of bespoke, low and zero-emission ferry designs for public transport operators around the world.

The new ferries will be capable of transporting 400 passengers and 60 bicycles at speeds of up to 25 knots and will be amongst the most technologically advanced all-electric ferries operating anywhere in the world.

Providing an efficient and reliable service on busy San Francisco Bay Area commuter routes, the new vessels will connect Oakland, Alameda, Seaplane Lagoon and Harbor Bay to San Francisco and are optimized to service additional routes in the future. The vessels will help San Francisco Bay Ferry to significantly reduce emissions and advance sustainable transportation in the region.

The 141-foot (43 meters) vessels will feature a modular propulsion system compromising four independent azimuth propulsion units from Hydromaster. The electrical integration will be provided by Wartsila, including a scalable energy storage system from Echandia, MCS charging at a total of 5MW, a DC grid, and advancedDC conversion technology.

In a bid to maximize operational efficiency, the vessels will be charged via specifically designed electric charging floats. The charging floats will ensure the vessels can be recharged during passenger loading and unloading. In an added design feature, the floats will serve as the embarkation and disembarkation pathway between the shore-side gangway and the vessels.

In addition to being technologically advanced, the new vessels are styled with a light, open aesthetic and large windows to enhance the passenger experience. The vessels’ main deck has seating for 150 passengers, including six wheelchair accessible spaces, a large kiosk with bar-style seating, three bathrooms and a storage area on the aft deck for bicycles.

A large internal staircase and an additional staircase on the aft deck lead commuters to the upper deck, which seats 204 passengers in an air-conditioned cabin and a further 48 passengers in a covered outdoor deck.

The new vessels will be made in the USA at Nichols Brothers Boat Builders’ Washington shipyard. The two companies have previously delivered 29 commercial passenger vessels together.