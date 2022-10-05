New Energy Saving System for Subsea 7's Seven Arctic Vessel

Offshore installation services company Subsea 7 said Wednesday that its heavy construction/flex-lay vessel Seven Arctic would be equipped with a new energy-saving system.

The new energy-saving and storage system will hybridise the vessel which currently has a total installed power of 27 MW and DP3 classification and is suitable for worldwide operations in water depths up to 3,000 metres.

"At the heart of the new energy storage system is a containerised battery room with a maximum power of 3750 kW and 1250 kWh of energy. The system also includes a connection for shore power. Based on the vessel’s operating profile, it’s estimated that a reduction of 5,000 tons of CO 2 emissions is expected," Subsea 7 said.

The contract for supplying and fitting the Energy Storage System has been awarded to Bakker Sliedrecht, an electrical integrator specialist in Dynamic Positioning (DP) vessels.

Stuart Smith, Vice President Asset Development at Subsea7 said: “We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Bakker on this contract which will hybridise Seven Arctic. This represents an important milestone in our sustainability programme to reduce our C0 2 emissions.”

Bas Oskam, Director Sales at Bakker Sliedrecht added: “The Energy Storage System can work with any battery or storage type. The control system is designed with maximum autonomy in mind, allowing for integration with different existing power and vessel management systems on board. This makes the system very suitable to apply in existing vessels.”