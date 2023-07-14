New Ferry Enters Service for SeaLink in Queensland

A new 24-meter passenger ferry designed by Incat Crowther and built by Norman R. Wright & Sons has begun servicing a busy passenger route for commuter and tourism ferry operator SeaLink South-East Queensland. The new Incat Crowther 24, named Talwurrapin, began operating on the Redland Bay to Russell Island route in the Moreton Bay region in late January 2023, providing a vital connection between the mainland and Russell Island.

Incat Crowther said it worked with SeaLink South-East Queensland to incorporate a number of design elements tailored specifically to SeaLink’s requirements and operations.

Featuring a low draft for a vessel of its size, Talwurrapin is capable of transporting up to 200 passengers at speeds of up to 25 knots. The vessel’s main cabin seats 108 seated passengers with a further 32 seated passengers in an outdoor area, and safe space for 60 standing passengers throughout the vessel.

Designed with accessibility in mind, Talwurrapin includes six wheelchair spaces, and ceiling grab rails to maximize safety while on board. The main deck also features a large luggage rack in the center of the air-conditioned main cabin, and storage for bicycles on the bow.

Talwurrapin has been specifically designed to maximise operational efficiency with safe and streamlined boarding. The vessel’s wheelhouse has been positioned to provide maximum visibility while boarding has been optimised by tailoring the vessel’s design to integrate with existing infrastructure at the ports the ferry will service.

Incat Crowther’s Technical Manager Andrew Tuite said Talwurrapin was the latest in a long line of successful projects between The Kelsian Group, its subsidiary brands and Incat Crowther.

“From passenger ferries in Queensland and Tasmania, to tourism cruise vessels in NSW, Incat Crowther has a long and proud history of working closely with SeaLink and The Kelsian Group to deliver high-quality vessels that are tailored specifically to their operational requirements,” Tuite said.

“Talwurrapin will provide a safe, efficient, and vital community connection for people in the Moreton Bay region of Queensland and further cements SeaLink South-East Queensland’s position as the leading commuter and tourism ferry operator in the region,” Tuite said.

SeaLink Marine & Tourism Chief Executive Officer Donna Gauci said the company was proud to add Talwurrapin to its growing commuter fleet.

“We are incredibly proud of both the name, which is Quandamooka Jandai Language for 'Redland Bay,' and that it was built, right here, in the Redlands by Norman R. Wright & Sons,” Gauci said. “We proudly work with local shipbuilders to deliver innovative state-of-the-art vessels, and the Talwurrapin jet boat is another example of an exceptional ferry designed and built here in Australia."