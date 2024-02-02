Marine Link
Saturday, February 17, 2024
New Fireboat Delivered in Naples, Florida

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 2, 2024

(Photo: Silver Ships)

North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District (NCFR) in Naples, Fla. has taken delivery of a newly built fireboat for fast fire and emergency response, including search and rescue.

The 36-foot fireboat is an Ambar 1100 (AM 1100) multi-mission workboat from Silver Ships, based in Theodore, Ala. The vessel is custom-designed and -built for NCFR's daily operations along inland, intercoastal and gulf waters, said David Hunt, a the boatbuilder's business development team. 

“Finding effective, long-term solutions to help our customers achieve their mission is what Silver Ships is committed to,” Hunt said.

The newbuild is powered by triple 400-horepower Mercury Verado outboards with joystick piloting that provides “360-degree control,” allowing operators to maneuver the workboat sideways, forward, backward, diagonally or spin on its own axis.

The workboat features an enclosed center console and is equipped with a full search and rescue navigation suite, including FLIR.

The fireboat is also outfitted with a 1,000-gallon-per-minute fire system that features a large-diameter hose discharge for water supply operations, as well as emergency lighting and sirens to allow for quick and efficient fire rescue.

