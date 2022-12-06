New Firefighting Vessel Christened in Poland

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the firefighting vessel Strażak-28 was ceremoniously christened in Szczecin, hoisting the Polish flag. The vessel joined the fleet of the Szczecin and Swinoujscie Seaports Authority SA.

The event was attended, among others, by Grzegorz Witkowski – Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Zbigniew Bogucki – West Pomeranian Governor; Wojciech Zdanowicz – Director of the Maritime Office in Szczecin, Dariusz Jaguszewski – Member of the Management Board of Remontowa Shipbuilding SA, Krzysztof Urbaś – President of the Board of the Szczecin and Swinoujscie Seaports SA, Grzegorz Pettke – Director of the Ship Division of the Polish Register of Shipping, and representatives of the State Fire Service.

The ship’s godmother was Wieslawa Drzazga, the spouse of Kazimierz Drzazga, a retired vice president for infrastructure at ZMPSiŚ SA involved in the new vessel purchase.

"This is a very important day for the Szczecin and Swinoujscie Sea Ports Authority. Recent times have shown how important organism seaports are, how vital a link they are in the overall logistics chains, and why they must remain safe. They are the ones that guarantee us continuity of work and production. Their safety will be ensured by modern vessels," said Krzysztof Urbaś, president of ZMPSiŚ SA.

"On behalf of all workers of Remontowa Shipbuilding, the Management Board and the companies that worked with us on this project, I would like to thank the Board of ZMPG SA for their trust. We are genuinely very proud of this vessel. Someone could say that it’s less than 30 metres. Still, it’s not the size of the hull that determines how complicated the object is, how many functions it can perform and how modern its equipment is," said Dariusz Jaguszewski, member of the Board of Remontowa Shipbuilding SA.