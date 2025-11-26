New Global Benchmark Ranks Top Container Ports Worldwide

Maritime transport carries close to 90 percent of global trade by volume, and container ports alone handle more than 80 percent of non-bulk merchandise. Today, these ports are undergoing a profound transformation, driven by rising trade flows, rapid advances in technology, and mounting pressure to meet climate targets.

Against this backdrop, DNV and Menon Economics have introduced the industry’s first global container port ranking. The LCP report benchmarks 160 ports against 35 indicators grouped into five pillars: enablers, connectivity and customer value, productivity, sustainability, and overall impact. These indicators are based on objective data, such as throughput volumes, berth productivity, emissions per Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU), and alternative fuel availability, and are complemented by expert assessments from leading shipping stakeholders. The LCP ranking complements other industry benchmarks, such as the Leading Maritime Cities of the World (LCM) report, by providing a focused assessment of container port performance.

The report recommends that ports invest in scalable infrastructure, accelerate digitalization, and lead on sustainability while maintaining strong customer relationships and building resilience against disruptions. Clear strategic planning and transparent communication are essential for ports aiming to secure long-term competitiveness.

Port Authorities play a critical role in shaping the future of container ports. Forward-thinking strategies that prioritize productivity, service quality, digitalization and sustainability are essential for long-term competitiveness. While some ports did not rank among the top due to overall performance indicators, many port authorities across regions demonstrate a forward leaning mindset and are actively investing to close these gaps, a trend clearly reflected in the report.

Global top five container ports:

Singapore

Singapore achieved the highest overall score, leading in all five pillars of the ranking. Its world-class infrastructure, transparent governance, and strong connectivity make it a global benchmark. The port serves all major shipping lines and offers the most mainline services. Advanced automation and early investments in alternative fuel bunkering, green shipping corridors, and emissions reduction measures reinforce its leadership in sustainability. Shanghai (China)

Shanghai is the world’s busiest container port, processing 51.5 million TEUs in 2024. It holds the highest Liner Shipping Connectivity Index score and offers extensive mainline services. The port combines smart technologies with efficient handling of Ultra Large Container Vessels and ranks second in sustainability thanks to robust shore power infrastructure and green corridor initiatives. Ningbo-Zhoushan (China)

Ningbo-Zhoushan is the fastest-growing container port globally, handling 39.3 million TEUs in 2024 and recording a 26% increase in volume over the past three years. Its growth reflects its strategic role in China’s Belt and Road Initiative and its expanding global connectivity. Busan (South Korea)

Busan serves as Northeast Asia’s logistics hub and a key transshipment point linking Chinese, Japanese, and Korean markets. Its strategic position and operational efficiency make it a critical node in regional and global supply chains. Rotterdam (Europe)

Rotterdam is Europe’s largest container port and a leader in sustainability and innovation. It invests heavily in alternative fuel infrastructure, onshore power supply, and digital twin technology, consistently ranking as the top maritime gateway in Europe.

Notably, several of these ports (Singapore, Shanghai, Busan, and Rotterdam) are also featured in the LCM report, underscoring their dual role as global trade gateways and integrated maritime hubs.

In addition to the global ranking, the LCP report features regional rankings, with New York & New Jersey, Hamburg, Tanger Med, Jebel Ali and Sydney recognized as leaders in their respective regions.

The report is available to download here.