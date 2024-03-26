New High-speed Vessel Joins the San Francisco Bay Ferry Fleet

The latest newbuild for the San Francisco Bay Ferry fleet has been commissioned.

The high-speed passenger vessel Delphinus was built by Mavrik Marine in La Conner, Wash. as the second of four new Dorado class ferries. Design was completed by One2three Naval Architects and construction management services were provided by Aurora Marine Design.

Vessel construction was funded through the Federal Transit Administration and the State of California’s Proposition 1B in collaboration with the California Office of Emergency Services.

Several design modifications were made to Delphinus in response to passenger feedback. Vinyl siding has been added to a portion of the second deck to provide additional shelter, and heaters will be installed in that section soon. Improved bike racks are being fabricated and will soon be installed on Delphinus and the series' lead vessel, Dorado.

Delphinus carries 320 passengers and will operate primarily on the Vallejo route, though it can operate on all SF Bay Ferry routes due to its combination of speed and size.

Delphinus is the 13th U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 4 or Tier 4 equivalent vessel in the SF Bay Ferry fleet.

"MV Delphinus represents the latest SF Bay Ferry investment in providing a clean, safe, relaxing and affordable way to cross the Bay," said Pippin Dew of the SF Bay Ferry Board of Directors. "We want to thank all of our partners for believing in a bright ferry future in the Bay Area. Here's to more ferries, more terminals and more service!"

Construction on the third and fourth vessels in the Dorado class is underway. A public naming process for those two ferries will begin soon.