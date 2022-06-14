New Hydrogen-powered Tanker Concept Unveiled

A newly unveiled hydrogen-powered tanker concept aims to allow zero emission at berth, and up to 100% reduction of GHG emissions during voyage.

The Hy-Ekotank concept, launched by TECO 2030 and partners Ektank AB, Shell Shipping and Maritime and DNV, would see fuel cells with compressed or liquid hydrogen storage retrofitted on existing Ektank vessels.

The solution comes as the maritime industry continues to explore alternatives traditional petroleum-based marine fuels, and zero-carbon alternatives such as hydrogen, as a means to decarbonize vessel operations.

Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030, said, “With a cargo owner, shipowner, classification society, and a fuel cell provider, we will show the world what hydrogen is capable of doing for the maritime shipping industry. Remember it is all about eliminating emissions, and increasing value-adding activities.”

Jörgen Johnsson, CEO Ektank AB, said, “We are pleased to contribute with our high-quality and energy-efficient vessels towards the development of zero-emission technologies to meet environmental demands and regulations. We are delighted with how suitable our vessels fit into the concept of Hy-Ekotank which is aligned perfectly with our Company’s environmental strategy.”

Stephen Brown, Technology Manager, Shell Shipping and Maritime, said, “We’re working with our customers and across sectors to accelerate the transition to Net-Zero Emissions. We will contribute to a Net-Zero world, where society stops adding to the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere. That’s why we’ve set a target to become a Net-Zero Emissions energy business by 2050. We’re partnering with customers, businesses, and others to address emissions. This pioneering fuel cell concept will reduce carbon emissions in the maritime sector. We’ll continue to drive innovation to provide the cleaner energy that our customers need.”