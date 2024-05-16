New LCO2 Carrier Design Unveiled

Greece-based mid-stream carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) service provider ECOLOG has teamed up with Finnish naval architecture and marine engineering firm Deltamarin to develop a LCO2 carrier designed for tendering at shipyards worldwide.

The new design is intra-EU, short range, low pressure and shallow draft.

During the initial design, various solutions have been carefully studied in order to optimize the vessel for LCO2 transportation, including different configurations of the cargo containment and handling system, considering the effect of the wide variety of CO2 compositions, Deltamarin said.

liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual fuel propulsion, shore power (AMP), and wind assistance are integrated into the design and help to minimize the environmental footprint.

ECOLOG plans to build and own CO2 terminals and a carrier fleet to service the emerging CCUS sector, connecting hard to abate emitters with cost competitive sequestration sites and carbon utilization facilities.

Earlier this year, the company was awarded an industry first ISM Document of Compliance from ABS for the operation of liquified CO2 carriers on behalf of the Bermuda flag administration.