New Leadership at Mustang Survival and Wing Group

Kenny Ballard has been appointed Mustang Survival’s new President, taking over responsibilities from Juanita Killen, who stepped into the role of Interim President in 2023. Additionally, Lance Richardson takes on the newly created role of VP, Manufacturing and Innovation for the Wing Group, Mustang Survival’s parent company.

Ballard brings a wealth of experience from previous executive roles with renowned brands, including Osprey, SwissGear, Wenger Outdoor, Kelty, and, most recently, his own successful consulting firm. Having once worked at Mad River Canoe, Ballard returns to his roots by re-immersing himself in the water sports industry.

Andrew Branagh, CEO of the Wing Group, said, “Kenny’s history of exceptional leadership across a diverse spectrum of outdoor businesses uniquely qualifies him as the ideal candidate for this pivotal role at Mustang Survival. Kenny has consistently worked across the retail sector and knows how to navigate the complexities of commercial and military operations.’

Ballard will lead from the Mustang Waterlife Headquarters Vancouver, BC, which includes the local manufacturing facility. He’ll be overseeing the newly moved and expanded Jacksonville Florida plant, operations in Spencer, Virginia, and the overseas office in Salisbury, UK.

Lance Richardson will have his desk next to Ballard’s at the Vancouver headquarters. As an Arc’teryx and Herschel alumni, Richardson’s supply chain and manufacturing expertise will fold seamlessly into the needs of the Wing Group.

Branagh said, “I am thrilled to have Lance join the Wing Group on the corporate level to implement iterative efficiency process to manufacturing. We are starting the year strong by adding these two experienced professionals to the workforces of Mustang Survival and the Wing Group as we’re looking ahead to continue to serve our customers and consumers better with the best products available.”