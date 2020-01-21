New LNG Bunkering & Fuel Supply System Simulator

Wärtsilä has launched a new LNG Bunkering & Supply System simulator.

The simulator will promote greater safety on board liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled vessels by improving the level of training for operators of LNG systems. The design is based on the Wärtsilä LNGPac and Gas Valve Unit (GVU) technologies, and includes all auxiliary systems used in connection with the fuel supply. The design is also in accordance with the STCW requirements for training seafarers onboard gas fueled ships to standards demanded by the IGF Code – the international code of safety.

The scope of simulation includes all operations related to the use of LNG fuel, from bunkering to gas fuel supply and engine operations, as well as troubleshooting. It provides realistic representation of the user interface for remote and local operating posts, as well as animated 3D visualization to facilitate situational awareness training. A ready prepared set of scenarios for tutorials and assessments is available as an additional option.

The Wärtsilä LNG Bunkering & Fuel Supply System simulator is available as a one-off purchase or on an annual subscription basis. It is part of the TechSim 5000 product line. The LNGPac simulator enables a number of different configurations tailored to the customer’s needs.

Installations have been carried out at maritime academies and consulting facilities in Italy, Malaysia and Finland. The simulator can also be utilized for in-house training by ship owners and ship management companies.