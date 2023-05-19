New Manned Barge Designed for Rocket Transport

A new barge has been designed to transport rockets for spacecraft launch service provider United Launch Alliance (ULA).

Naval architecture firm Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) said it was recently selected by ULA to design a river and oceangoing manned roll-on / roll-off barge for the transportation of its Vulcan Centaur rockets. The barge will be supported by an operations and cargo monitoring crew.

In support of ULA’s competitive solicitation for ship fabrication this summer, BHGI will also aid in the bidding process for prospective shipyards including answering any bidder questions, reviewing shipyard proposals and providing construction oversight.

BHGI has experience designing barges for rocket transport. It previously performed design work on the Pegasus for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). BHGI was tasked to design the structure of the Pegasus hull for transport and load on/off of new structural test assemblies and the core stage for NASA’s new Space Launch System.