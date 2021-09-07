New Maritime Equipment Supplier Nordic Fender Opens for Business

Norwegian company Fonna Vekst announced it has formed a new maritime equipment supplier called Nordic Fender.

The Husnes-headquartered firm offers products in ship and port fendering as well as equipment for transferring liquid cargo between ships, including hoses, couplings, ropes and chains to customers worldwide.

Åsmund Lilleaas has been hired as sales director to run the business.

Nordic Fenders main product line, the pneumatic fender series, is in full compliance with the ISO 17357-1:2014 standard.

In addition to the office in Norway, Nordic Fender said it will soon open offices in strategic locations abroad and team up with agents and partners worldwide.

Åsmund Lilleaas (Photo: Nordic Fender)