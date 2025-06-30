New Maritime SAR Endorsement Scheme Announced

Recognizing the specialist skills required by both crew and commanders on board Search and Rescue (SAR) vessels, The Nautical Institute and The Maritime Search and Rescue Council have developed a scheme that addresses their specific needs.

Successful participants of The Maritime Seach and Rescue Endorsement Scheme (MSARES) will receive certification that can be used to further their career progression or voluntary SAR ambitions.

The new scheme, to be offered through The Nautical Institute, allows candidates to demonstrate the knowledge essential for the safe and efficient operation of their vessels in a variety of SAR settings.

MSARES has been designed for self-study so participants can work through the scheme at their own pace. Topics include SAR navigation and on scene coordination, incident command and decision making; crew and casualty management; communication; risk assessment and safety management and the use of specialist SAR equipment.

The scheme, allows candidates to complete practical tasks, signed off by an organizational trainer, assessor or SAR Vessel Master/Commander, and demonstrate the knowledge essential for the safe and efficient operation of their vessels in a variety of SAR settings. Some of the topics covered include SAR navigation and on scene coordination, incident command and decision making; crew and casualty management; communication; risk assessment and safety management and the use of specialist SAR equipment.

By splitting the scheme into two distinct pathways, commanders and crew each have a dedicated study route with its own modules and tasks, ensuring they acquire the precise skills needed to achieve more effective and cohesive SAR operations in any maritime SAR context.

Crew level competencies are focused on task execution such as deck operations, effective searching and lookout duties, casualty recovery, communication, situational awareness, emergency procedures and personal safety onboard. This pathway focuses on embedding the knowledge and practical skills required to engage in operations safety and effectively.

Those for command level are focused on strategic oversight, coordination of SAR operations, decision-making under pressure, effective communication, crew welfare, operational planning, and liaising with external agencies. This pathway focuses on developing the ability to make critical decisions under pressure, coordinate complex rescue missions, and effectively manage resources and personnel. Both require a solid understanding of SAR procedures and safety, teamwork, communication and adaptability in dynamic environments.



