New Nergård Havfiske Stern Trawler Named

Nergård Havfiske’s third stern trawler Sørkapp was named in a ceremony in Tromsø, Norway, on June 13.

The stern trawler is the third vessel Vard has delivered to Nergård Havfiske. The two previous trawlers are Breidtind and Senja. All three vessels were at the quay during the ceremony.

Sørkapp is a Vard 8 02 design and is outfitted for semi-pelagic and bottom-trawling operations, emphasizing gentle handling of the catch to meet the latest requirements for fish health, efficiency and environmentally friendly operation. The trawler uses the most efficient technology to transport the catch to land with a minimal environmental footprint through a high focus on product quality, crew safety and sustainable operations, says Vard.

The hull is ice strengthened according to Ice-1A and is compliant with the stringent DNV Silent F notation.

Sørkapp was delivered from Vard Brattvaag to Nergård Havfisk in December 2023, a week before the contractual date. The hull was manufactured at Vard Shipyards Romania – Braila.

The modern living quarters place a high focus on crew welfare with architect-designed public spaces, day and mess rooms, a fitness room and cabins with low noise and an appealing interior. Vard Interiors has delivered a comprehensive interior package, offering turnkey solutions that include furniture, piping in the accommodation areas, provisioning systems and HVAC systems.

The stern trawler is equipped with Vard Electro's SeaQ Energy Storage System. This battery system allows the vessel to recover power from the permanent magnet motors on the trawl winches while in shooting mode and also contributes power in heaving mode on trawl winches. The system is integrated with the hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, which in turn minimizes fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. A heat-recovery system increases overall efficiency even further.



