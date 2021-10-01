New Norton Rapid Polish Discs

Saint-Gobain Abrasives, one of the world’s largest abrasives manufacturers, introduced new Norton Rapid Polish felt polishing discs featuring premium quality, pressed, hardened, thick felt material for quickly and easily creating exceptionally smooth surfaces with single digit Ra and mirror finish shine.

At 2,000 – 3,000 RPM, Rapid Polish discs stay cool and do not produce vibration, ensuring optimal finishes. Soft felt material makes the discs ideal for final finishing.

Norton Rapid Polish Discs are available in both depressed center discs with a 5/8" - 11" or 7/8" hole, and are also available in 2" or 3" TR (Type III) quick-change discs.