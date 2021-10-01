Marine Link
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

New Norton Rapid Polish Discs

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 1, 2021

Photo courtesy Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Photo courtesy Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Saint-Gobain Abrasives, one of the world’s largest abrasives manufacturers, introduced new Norton Rapid Polish felt polishing discs featuring premium quality, pressed, hardened, thick felt material for quickly and easily creating exceptionally smooth surfaces with single digit Ra and mirror finish shine. 

At 2,000 – 3,000 RPM, Rapid Polish discs stay cool and do not produce vibration, ensuring optimal finishes. Soft felt material makes the discs ideal for final finishing.

Norton Rapid Polish Discs are available in both depressed center discs with a 5/8" - 11" or 7/8" hole, and are also available in 2" or 3" TR (Type III) quick-change discs.

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News