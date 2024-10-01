New Partnership Targets CO2 Tank Development

Provaris Energy and Yinson Production Offshore have agreed to develop storage tank solutions for the bulk storage and marine transportation of CO2.

Yinson Production and Provaris will jointly evaluate the technical and economic viability of adapting Provaris’ proprietary tank design for compressed hydrogen to the bulk-scale storage and transport of compressed and liquid CO2.

Provaris says that, currently, there is no ship transport of CO2 in a low pressure and temperature range suitable for long sailing distances and large cargo volumes. This collaboration aims to help develop a new CO2 tank design solution that will address current CO2 transit and storage limitations.

The collaboration will also assess the potential for other hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia.

Provaris has developed a hydrogen carrier design, H2Neo Carrier, and has final class approval pending for a prototype tank construction and testing program. Provaris has also been instrumental in the development of regional compressed hydrogen supply chain projects with collaborations in place with hydrogen production and export project developers, port developers and German utilities for future offtake.

Provaris’ proprietary cargo containment system incorporates multiple carbon steel layers with an internal layer of stainless steel, all produced through a very high level of automation in a robotic cell controlling material handling and laser welding robots.

Yinson Production has a track record in the construction of floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessels. As Yinson Production expands into the carbon capture and sequestration sector, this partnership will help develop cost-effective and scalable solutions for the storage and transport of CO2.





