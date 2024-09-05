New Partnership Targets Fender Davits

Nordic Fender has partnered with crane and davit supplier Red Rock to provide an integrated davit and pneumatic fender system.

Fender davits offer better control over the raising and lowering of fenders, ensuring a smoother process and reducing the risk of mistakes.

"By using fender davits, we can reduce the number of crew members needed to handle the fenders, which can lead to lower labor costs and better resource utilization. By offering Red Rock's davit systems alongside our own fenders, we can now provide a complete solution that improves both operational efficiency and overall safety for our customers," says Åsmund Lilleaas, CEO of Nordic Fender.



