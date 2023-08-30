New Patrol Vessel Delivered to Thailand

Thai shipbuilder Seacrest Marine has delivered an Incat Crowther-designed patrol boat to Thailand’s Customs Department.

Launched in April 2023, the 20-meter monohull patrol vessel, Customs Boat 523, is now patrolling the oceans off the coast of Thailand. The vessel can operate at speeds of up to 35 knots with a cruising range of up to 300 nautical miles.

Designed for maximum performance and efficiency, Customs Boat 523 boasts an efficient hull paired with twin-propeller propulsion, Incat Crowther said. The design of the vessel has also been tailored to the Customs Department’s operations with a low draft allowing for operation in shallow coastal waters. The large wheelhouse on the main deck provides optimal sightlines for the crew, while the vessel also has high-powered search, side, and flood lights to allow for operations in darkness. The vessel’s hull deck provides space for a large galley and comfortable sleeping quarters for three crew on rotation.

The delivery to Thailand’s Customs Department is the latest successful collaboration between Seacrest Marine and Incat Crowther, with the duo successfully delivering six vessels for government departments in Thailand including both the Customs Department and the Thai Police Department.