New Pusher Tugs Enter Service for Hidrovias do Brasil

A pair of new modern pusher tugs has entered service for Hidrovias do Brasil S.A., pushing barges containing bulk products in the Amazon River system.

The newly built shallow-draft vessels, HB MAPARÁ and HB DOURADA, are RApide 4600-Z3 push boats designed by Canada's Robert Allan Ltd. (RAL) and built by Uzmar Shipyard in Izmit, Turkey.

According to the designer, both vessels are designed to meet ABS and Brazilian Flag State (NORMAM-02/DPC) requirements and provide the highest standards for crew comfort and safety. The wheelhouse provides maximum all-round visibility with a split forward control station providing unobstructed vision to the foredeck working area as well as to the convoy of barges ahead, RAL said.

The powerful mainline push boats were designed to push mega convoys of 35 barges, each with a deadweight of over 2,000 tonnes. These two vessels represent the newest generation of high-power L-drive pusher tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd. specifically for operation in this area.

The RApide 4600-Z3 accommodates up to 18 people with a large galley and mess on the main deck. The propulsion system is diesel-electric, with three independent Wärtsilä 8L20 medium-speed diesel gensets each developing 1,670 ekW. Electric motors power the Schottel SRP 430 FP azimuthing drives (L-Drives), fitted with custom-designed nozzles that reduce draft, and heavy-duty drive components to withstand impacts with river debris. This combination produces a bollard pull of 65 tonnes ahead. Diesel-electric propulsion enable the crews to operate these vessels efficiently and safely in shallow waters.

Length overall: 45.6 m

Beam, molded, extreme: 16.5 m

Depth, molded (hull): 4.0 m

Minimum operating draft: 2.1 m

Normal operating draft: 2.65 m



