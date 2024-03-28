New Response Vessels Commissioned in Sydney

A pair of new response vessels has been commissioned in Sydney Harbour.

The state-of-the-art vessels, Burra and Girawaa, were designed by Incat Crowther and custom-built by Birdon in Port Macquarie to assist in major on-water incidents, including pollution response, police operations and firefighting both on and from the water.

The vessels have the ability to travel at speeds of 27 knots, making them the fastest response vessels ever commissioned by the Port Authority of New South Wales (NSW). Each is capable of travelling in shallow water and can turn 365 degrees in 60 meters, while travelling at 20 knots, making them extremely agile. The boats are also fitted with an underwater surveillance measuring and monitoring systems.

The newbuilds, ordered for a price of $11.5 million, replace existing vessels Shirley Smith and Ted Noffs, that have been retired after almost 40 years of loyal service.

Transport Minister Jo Haylen said, "Today is a landmark day as we unleash the Burra and Girawaa, two sleek vessels designed to safeguard our waterways with unmatched speed and precision for decades to come.

“Seeing these vessels in action, you know our lands and waterways are in safe hands. Each boat can pump 16,000 liters of sea water per minute – equivalent to the capacity of four large fire engines."

Port Authority CEO Captain Philip Holliday said, "These vessels are befitting of the hard-working harbors they have been built especially for and embody Port Authority's commitment to excellence and innovation.

“The Burra and Girawaa will become the new icons of our working harbors, honoring the rich tapestry of maritime heritage in Coastal Sydney and the Traditional Owners whose waters and lands we help to protect every day."

Each year, the Port Authority responds to over 1,000 incidents in Sydney ports alone, including vessel fires, oil pollution and water rescues.