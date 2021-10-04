New Staten Ferry Commissioned

The New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) on Monday commissioned the newest Staten Island ferry, SSG Michael H. Ollis.

The 320-foot, 4,500-passenger vessel was built by Eastern Shipbuilding Group ass the first in a series of three new Ollis Class ferries due to enter service for Staten Island Ferry.

The three Ollis Class double ended 4,500 passenger ferries, are designed by Elliott Bay Design Group, each featuring four ABS Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) L12ME23B @ 750 rpm EPA Tier 4 marine propulsion engines with two engines powering one ABS Reintjes DUP 3000 P combining gear and one ABS 36 RV6 ECS/285-2 Voith Schneider Propeller at each end of the vessel. Power generation is provided by three ABS, EPA Tier 3 marine continuous duty diesel generator sets, Caterpillar C18 driving 480 V, 60 Hz, 3-phase generators rated at 425 kW at 0.8 P.F. @ 1800 rpm.

The new ferries are larger, reflect modern technology, and will operate more safely in extreme weather conditions. They feature popular design elements of past Staten Island Ferries and new customer-service amenities such as more comfortable seating and phone-charging outlets and an oval upper-deck promenade that will for the first time serve as an outdoor “walking track” for ferry riders.

There are design features on the vessels that are part of the emergency response plan with the city. Lessons from 9/11 were built into this fleet and they can be connected to the New York fire vessels, also built by Eastern Shipbuilding Group, to support evacuations and rescue.

The Ollis Class is named after a soldier of the US Army 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, 'Climb to Glory', Army Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, a Staten Island native, who was killed shielding fellow soldiers from a suicide bomber in Afghanistan on August 28, 2013, while serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. Hull 219, the first of the series, is named in his honor. The next two vessels will be named Sandy Ground and Dorothy Day,

SSG Michael H. Ollis was constructed at ESG’s Allanton yard, and the shipbuilder’s newest facility in Port St. Joe, Fla. performed outfitting, testing and trials tasks. The ferry has completed harbor trials and passed U.S. Coast Guard inspections.

The commissioning ceremony was hosted by the Mayor’s Office and NYCDOT and attended by city officials and dignitaries, including members of the Ollis family at New York Harbor. New York Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, sponsor of the Dorothy Day, delivered remarks on behalf of ESG.

“This is a very special day for our company and the City of New York,” said Joey D’Isernia, president of Eastern Shipbuilding Group. “The Staten Island Ferry is an iconic transportation vessel recognized around the globe. For it to honor one of our fallen heroes makes it even more special. We are proud to deliver this extraordinary vessel despite the unprecedented challenges of a category 5 hurricane and a global pandemic, and are eager to see it provide comfortable and safe passage to millions of passengers each year.”

Length Overall 320'

Length on Design Load Waterline 308'-3 1/2"

Beam, Molded 70'

Beam over Guards 70'-3"

Depth at Main Deck at Side 21'-6”

Design Draft 13’

Installed Horsepower 9,980 HP

Fuel Oil Capacity (95%, approximate) 30,000 gal

Minimum Seating Capacity 2,551

Maximum Passenger Capacity 4,500

Crew 16

Regulatory ABS A1, Ferry Service, River Service, AMS Notation. USCG Subchapter H Passenger Vessel