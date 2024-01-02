Marine Link
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

New Tech to Monitor a Ship's Black Carbon Emissions

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 2, 2024

Image Courtesy Green Instruments A/S and Danish Technological Institute

Image Courtesy Green Instruments A/S and Danish Technological Institute

Green Instruments A/S and Danish Technological Institute have developed a real-time flue gas sensor technology - The Extinction-Minus-Scattering (EMS) measurement method - to accurately measure black carbon emissions from ships, a tech which could be instrumental in meeting increasing regulatory demands of the shipping industry for black carbon emission standards. 

The EMS method enables real-time in-situ measurement capabilities, traceability, and lowered ownership costs, tackling significant hurdles of existing emission monitoring techniques.

The 'Black Carbon Sensor for Continuous Measurement on Ships' project is supported by the Danish Ministry of Environment's MUDP grant. It is a cooperative effort between Green Instruments, DFDS, MOL Chemical Tankers, Danske Rederier, Danske Maritime, and Danish Technological Institute.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Washington Watch: Ask What Your Government Can Do For Your Industry (A 2023 Retrospective)

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week