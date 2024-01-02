New Tech to Monitor a Ship's Black Carbon Emissions

Green Instruments A/S and Danish Technological Institute have developed a real-time flue gas sensor technology - The Extinction-Minus-Scattering (EMS) measurement method - to accurately measure black carbon emissions from ships, a tech which could be instrumental in meeting increasing regulatory demands of the shipping industry for black carbon emission standards.

The EMS method enables real-time in-situ measurement capabilities, traceability, and lowered ownership costs, tackling significant hurdles of existing emission monitoring techniques.

The 'Black Carbon Sensor for Continuous Measurement on Ships' project is supported by the Danish Ministry of Environment's MUDP grant. It is a cooperative effort between Green Instruments, DFDS, MOL Chemical Tankers, Danske Rederier, Danske Maritime, and Danish Technological Institute.