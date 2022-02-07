New Terminal Operator at Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville

Indiana Cargo Crossroads is a working partnership of Ports of Indiana and Superior River Terminals Indiana (SRTI). The new general cargo operator began work in Jeffersonville Jan. 1 providing stevedoring and distribution services to customers. It will grow and diversify cargoes, make investments into facility expansions and drive projects that create significant economic benefits for the regional economy.

The port’s general cargo terminal consists of a 10-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Ohio River, two barge docks, a 131,000-square-foot warehouse, four acres of dock space, outdoor storage areas and 500-foot covered craneway with a 35-ton overhead crane for all weather transloading of commodities between barge, rail, truck and warehouse. The facility has operated near-capacity handling steel products for several years.

“This is a fantastic new partnership in Jeffersonville,” said Vanta E. Coda II, Ports of Indiana chief executive officer. “We anticipate growth from current and new customers benefiting from our competitive advantages and cost-savings at the Port.”

SRTI brings more than 30 years of stevedoring, transloading and warehousing services to Jeffersonville through its parent company, Lake Superior Warehousing Co., Inc. Well-versed in handling a wide variety of breakbulk and project cargos ranging from steel and forest products to machinery and power generation equipment, SRTI strives for safety and efficiency of operations matched with a focus on quality customer service.

“We are very excited to be the new general cargo operator in Jeffersonville,” said Jonathan Lamb, president of Superior River Terminals Indiana. “It’s a great facility in a dynamic market. We’re looking forward to a long-term partnership with the Ports of Indiana, providing value to businesses in the region and growing the capabilities of and volume through the terminal.”

Jeffersonville’s port is strategically located along the Ohio River with year-round barge connections to the Gulf of Mexico through the Mississippi River, along with direct access to three major interstates (I-64, I-65, I-70) and multiple rail carriers with onsite local switching. The southeast Indiana port has been one of the fastest growing steel terminals on the Ohio River since opening in 1985.

Home to 30 companies, of which 15 are steel-related, Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville handles two million tons of general and bulk cargoes each year, including steel, corn, fertilizer, and soybeans. More than 800 barges, 350,000 trucks and 11,000 railcars pass through the port annually.