New Vessel Built for UK's Eastern IFCS

Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Agency's new Lynx Catamaran recently went on sea trials off the coast of Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Designed by Chartwell Marine and built by Goodchild Marine Services, the newbuild, Protector, has an overall length of 16.2 meters and a beam of 6.5 meters. Powered by Volvo Penta D8 IMO Tier III compliant engines, the vessel delivers a top speed of 22 knots and a service speed of 18 knots.

The vessel will protect inshore fisheries from Haile Sand Fort in the north to Felixstowe in the south, encompassing the counties of Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, extending a further six nautical miles from their coastlines.

When fully commissioned and in service, Protector will also carry a C-Fury Limited daughter craft for vessel boarding operations.