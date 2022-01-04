New Wind-assisted River Cargo Ship Design Unveiled

Ship design and engineering firm Conoship International Projects said it has developed a new 3,600 dwt general cargo vessel suited for sea-river operations, which it says will provide major fuel savings and environmental advantages.

Equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system, enlarged propeller in combination with a ConoDuctTail and optimized hull lines, its fuel consumption will be best in class, especially in wind and waves. The design is also ready for wind-assisted propulsion, as it is prepared for the placement of two Econowind VentiFoils, which would reduce the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by about 10%, depending on sailing route.

The EEDI of the vessel as calculated as a diesel-driven vessel is already below the phase 3 requirements. Furthermore, a switch of fuel type to future fuels such as liquid hydrogen or ammonia is facilitated by smart arrangement design, where the requirements of the future fuels have been taken into account from the beginning of the conceptual design process.

The first series of six of these diesel-electric propulsed cargo vessels will be constructed at Fosen Yard Emden, Germany.

Main particulars of the vessel:

Length overall: 88.00 m

Breadth molded: 13.20 m

Draught design: 4.30 m

Draught maximum: 5.00 m

Deadweight @ T = 5.00 m: 3,640 t

Hold volume: 180,105 cu.ft

Service Speed: 10.00 kn

Attained EEDI abt. 35% below phase 3 requirements.

According to Conoship International Projects, due to production-friendly construction principles, optimized logistics and increased series effects, the construction of these vessels can be carried out competitively at a variety of shipyards in North Western Europe.

“We are very proud that this ultra-fuel-efficient cargo vessel is developed according to our philosophy to build in series in the North of Europe”, says Maarten Sickler, Director of Conoship International Projects.

“We are delighted with the order," said Carsten Stellamanns, managing director of Fosen Yard Emden. “The order is intended to become a flagship project and attract other similar projects to the region. Since 2019 we want to re-establish shipbuilding in Germany, at least in certain segments with Fosen Yard Emden GmbH, as a member of the Fosen Group. The yard in Emden is located on an area with over 550.000 m2 and has a long tradition of building various types of vessels. Its 100 employees enable it to build high quality at competitive prices.”