New York Announces Third Offshore Wind Solicitation

New York is seeking renewable energy to power at least 1.5 million New York homes in its third offshore wind solicitation, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday, as the state ramps up development of the industry.

Administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, the first phase includes $500 million investment in offshore wind ports, manufacturing, and supply chain infrastructure.

Release of the third offshore wind solicitation is the next step towards achieving New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) goal to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035, the authority said.

The Biden administration is partnering with 11 East Coast states to accelerate development of offshore wind facilities and create jobs by supporting a domestic supply chain for the industry, the White House said last month.





