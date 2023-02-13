New York Offshore Wind Facility Could Create 420 Direct Jobs

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said Monday it planned to build a major offshore nacelle manufacturing facility in New York state.

The construction of the plant depends on Siemens Gamesa's wind turbines being selected by the New York authorities in their third offshore wind solicitation. The planned facility would be located at the Port of Coeymans.

According to Siemens Gamesa, the facility would create up to about 420 direct jobs, support a significant rise in indirect jobs and represent an investment of around $500 million in the region.

"Siemens Gamesa is also committing to localizing several new component supplier facilities including steel component fabrication, bearings, and composite components, demonstrating the further development of a sustainable local supply chain ecosystem. This could help double the number of jobs created by the facility," Siemens Gamesa said.

New York expects to procure a minimum of 2 GW of offshore wind energy, and up to 4.7 GW in this third round of procurement to achieve a total of 9 GW of offshore wind energy.

Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s offshore business said:“The announcement of this proposed facility in New York is a major step forward in our desire to lead the massive U.S. offshore wind market. We’re excited by the opportunity presented by the State of New York to further develop our manufacturing footprint. We have a solid history in delivering on our commitments across the globe, including the establishment of offshore wind-focused plants in Denmark, France, Germany, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. The numerous economic, employment, and environmental benefits that offshore wind presents are enhanced by solid policies and frameworks, which are critical for financial success."

Siemens Gamesa's rival GE, recently filed a plan to build two new offshore wind manufacturing facilities in New York if it wins enough orders from companies the state’s solicitation for up to 4.6 GW of offshore wind. GE proposed building the factories with Carver Companies at their Port of Coeymans site. Read more here.



