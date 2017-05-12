TEN's 15-Vessel Newbuilding Program Nearing Completion
Greece-based Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) said that its 15-vessel newbuilding program is nearing completion with the final three aframax tankers expected to be delivered in the coming months.
