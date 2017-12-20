EXMAR, Statoil Sign Deal for VLGC Newbuilds

Related News
IMO Support for Ship Recycling in Bangladesh
The second phase of an International Maritime Organization (IMO)-implemented project to enhance safe and environmentally…
Forties Pipeline Outage Benefits U.S. Exporters
The shutdown of Britain's largest crude oil pipeline is an early Christmas gift to U.S. exporters shipping to Asia, and a…
Mitsubishi, Wärtsilä Joins for Improved Power and Propulsion Solution
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., LTD (MHI-MME) and the smart technology group Wärtsilä have…
Crowley Shipping Announces Management Team
Crowley Maritime Corp. appointed four industry veterans to oversee the consolidated lines of business under the recently…
Harris Pye Sold to Joulon Group
The Harris Pye Engineering Group, global specialists in the provision of repairs, upgrades and conversions to the marine…
Seychelles Charges Six Somali Pirates
Six Somali nationals have been charged in the Republic of Seychelles for attempting and committing acts of piracy in the Indian Ocean…
Eye on Design: C-DRONE
During trials the correct measurement of metocean conditions is crucial for reproducibility, performance prediction and to…
INS Sarvekshak in Joint Hydrographic Survey with Tanzanian Navy
In an initiative to bolster bilateral relations with friendly foreign countries and navies in the Indian ocean region, INS Sarvekshak…
Cruise Sector on Track for Growth in 2018 -CLIA
The cruise industry is expected to stay on course for further growth in 2018, according to the latest State of the Cruise…
Shipping Confidence Rises to 3.5 Year High -Survey
Shipping confidence held steady at its highest rating in the past three-and-a-half years in the three months to end-November 2017…
New Solution Helps Meet Lifeboat Regs
The oil and gas industry has just 18 months to upgrade critical release hook systems on offshore lifeboats to meet new regulations…
Top Maritime News
The Top 10 Ships of 2017
Maritime Reporter & Engineering News, published since 1939, annually prints details on the world’s “Great Ships of the Year.
Argentinean Sub Chased by Helicopter before Vanishing
A family member of one of the sailors aboard missing Argentinean submarine ARA San Juan is claiming the vessel was chased by a British helicopter
Gold Rush: A $194B Gold Salvage Operation
During World War I and World War II there were an estimated 7,500 merchant ships were sunk, 700 of which were carrying shipments of gold under U.K.
LNG Tankers Divert to China as Winter Demand Spikes
China's LNG demand soars as tankers from the Americas divert to China. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is being re-exported to China from Japan and