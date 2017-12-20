Marine Link
Wednesday, December 20, 2017

EXMAR, Statoil Sign Deal for VLGC Newbuilds

December 20, 2017

EXMAR said it has entered into an agreement with Statoil for two newbuild 79,500 m³ very large gas carriers (VLGC) to transport liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in a long-term commitment.
 
Both vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2020.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News