Monday, December 11, 2017

Metal Shark's Next-Generation Damen Fast Crew Supplier

December 11, 2017

The all-aluminum monohull FCS 7011 (image: Metal Shark)

As an extension of its existing relationship with Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards, Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has announced the availability of the new Damen FCS 7011 for the U.S. market.
 
Developed by Damen in response to feedback from leaders in the offshore oil and gas sector, the FCS 7011 has been designed to reduce logistical cost and increase efficiencies in an era of low oil prices. 
 
The all-aluminum monohull FCS 7011 is a fast and comfortable crew supply solution for offshore production facilities. The vessel offers increased safety compared to traditional crew supply vessels. Incorporating Damen’s “Sea Axe” bow and a ride control system for roll and pitch reduction, the FCS 7011 offers increased operability in offshore sea states. Steerable skegs allow for highly accurate course corrections, while a gyroscope maintains stability during crew transfer, with a motion-compensating gangway among its numerous available features. 
 
Designed for passenger comfort, the FCS 7011 may be custom-configured to suit individual client requirements. With its size, range, 40-knot speed, and 150-passenger capacity, the vessel allows operators to efficiently service multiple platforms on a single trip for maximum cost savings and energy gains.
 
“The FCS 7011 utilizes smart design and the latest technology to bring new levels of comfort, safety, and efficiency to the offshore sector,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “Metal Shark enjoys a great relationship with Damen and we’re exicted to offer this first-in-class vessel to U.S. operators.”
 
The FCS 7011 will be produced at Metal Shark’s Franklin, Louisiana shipyard, which among its many current projects is also producing a fleet of 85’ Damen-designed patrol boats under the U.S. Navy’s Near Shore Patrol Vessel (NCPV) contract awarded in June. The 25-acre shipyard offers direct access to the Gulf of Mexico.
