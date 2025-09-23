NextGeo Signs Eight-Year Deal with 50Hertz for Seabed Survey Services

Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has signed an eight-year framework agreement with German transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz to deliver geotechnical seabed survey services for offshore substations (OSS) projects.

Part of the Elia Group, 50Hertz is responsible for the development and operation of the high-voltage power grid across Northern and Eastern Germany.

As a result of this agreement, NextGeo shall be the primary provider for geotechnical seabed survey services, to support the development of offshore substations (OSS), pivotal for the integration of new offshore wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea and the fortification of the European power grid.

The framework agreement, with a foreseen multi-million-dollar value, per year, over eight-years emphasizes NextGeo's developing position as a reference partner in Europe's offshore renewable markets, dedicated to advancing the energy transition.

Survey activities will be executed by NextGeo’s high-specs offshore fleet, especially with the support of the geotechnical drilling vessel NG Driller, along with advanced technologies and methodologies.

"We are proud to have gained the trust of 50Hertz in our specialised people and technologies to provide them with the data that will be fundamental for the safe and efficient design of their offshore substations in Germany. In this way NextGeo contribute to a secure integration of new renewable energy into the European grid,” said Frank Koopman, Offshore Wind Strategy Director at Next Geosolutions.