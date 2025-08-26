Nguya FLNG Unit to Set Sail for Next Phase of Eni's Congo LNG Project

Italian energy giant Eni has held the sail away ceremony for the Nguya floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit in Shanghai, which is set to depart for Congo LNG project in the Marine XII concession, offshore the Republic of Congo.

The Nguya unit, 376 meters long and 60 meters wide, will be moored at a depth of 35 meters and used for liquefied natural gas production.

Designed with advanced technologies to ensure a reduced carbon footprint, it stands as a benchmark in the industry.

Conceived, designed, and built in only 33 months - from contract award to sail away - the FLNG sets a record for time-to-market in the entire sector.

Moreover, its cutting-edge technical features allow it to process gas from multiple fields, making it suitable for the development of future fields as well.

Furthermore, the floating production and compression unit, formerly the Scarabeo 5 drilling rig, has been refurbished and will depart in the coming days. It will be used to send processed gas to the Nguya unit.

Work on the subsea infrastructure required to launch Phase 2 of the Congo LNG project is progressing on schedule, enabling mooring and startup by the end of 2025.

Tango FLNG (0.6 MTPA) began production in December 2023 and has already exported 12 cargoes. It will be joined by the Nguya FLNG (2.4 MTPA) by the end of the year, bringing the total capacity of the Congo LNG project to 3 MTPA.