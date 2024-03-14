NIB to Co-Finance Norled’s Vessels and Infrastructure in Norway

Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) has signed a seven-year loan to co-finance ferry operator Norled AS’ investments in zero and low carbon vessels and related land-based infrastructure in Norway during 2024-2030.

The InvestEU program supports the loan under NIBs Framework Operation Green Mobility and Transport approved by the Investment Committee.

This NOK 500 million (EUR 43.4 million) loan will help Norled finance the extension of its low-carbon fleet. This is NIB’s first InvestEU loan in Norway.

Norway is electrifying its transport network at a rapid pace, aiming to cut 50% of Norwegian emissions in the transport industry by 2030.

Harald Rokke, Director, Infrastructure & Project Finance and Country Lead for Norway, said: “By financing the green transition of the Nordic ferry sector, NIB not only furthers the decarbonisation of maritime transport but also sparks change across various industries, such as green hydrogen, batteries, and hybrid solutions. At the forefront of this shift, Norled plays a key role in the electrification of short-sea ferries and pioneering the use of new fuels like hydrogen.”



