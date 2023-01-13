Nichols Brothers Boat Builders Hires Roney as Sales, Marketing Director

Peter Roney has been hired to join the executive management team supporting U.S. West Coast shipyards Nichols Brothers Boat Builders and Everett Ship Repair.

The news was announced by Shared Ice Services (SIS) is a subsidiary of Ice Cap Holding, the parent company of Ice Floe, dba Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) and Everett Ship Repair (ESR). SIS was recently established to support the operations of the two shipyards.

NBBB is a newbuild and repair yard in Freeland, Wash., and ESR is a service and repair facility in Everett, Wash.

Roney joined the company as director of sales and marketing in December 2022 and is responsible for business development and customer relations.

“I am looking forward to serving the shipyard needs of the region’s operators and am excited about offering a shipyard services model where both NBBB and ESR can contribute their expertise and vast capabilities on a common project,” Roney said.

Prior to joining NBBB and ESR, Roney began his career as a commercial fisherman in Alaska, which led him to Foss Maritime in 2005. He climbed the ranks starting as a deckhand and after reaching Captain, he decided to take a shoreside position where he developed his professional and operations career for eight years, holding various positions in operations, project management and director of business development.