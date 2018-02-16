Nigeria's Primary Crude Exports Set to Rise

Nigeria is set to export more of its largest crude oil stream, Qua Iboe, on a barrel-per-day basis in April, while loadings of two other main export grades will also rise, loading programmes showed on Friday.

Qua Iboe exports are scheduled to rise to 317,000 bpd in April on 10 cargoes, up from 8 cargoes, or 223,000 bpd, in March

Forcados exports will also rise, to 262,000 bpd in April on 10 cargoes, up from 248,000 bpd on 11 cargoes in March. April is a shorter month, but some of the March cargoes were also smaller

Bonny Light exports in April are also expected to edge higher on a bpd basis to 163,000 bpd in April, up from 161,000 bpd in March. The total Bonny loading volume will slip to 4.9 million barrels on five cargoes, down slightly from 4.99 million barrels on six cargoes in March.

Reporting by Libby George