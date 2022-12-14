Nineteen Fall Overboard During Transfer to US Navy Hospital Ship

Nineteen personnel fell overboard, and two of them were hurt, during a transfer from a small boat to the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) off the coast of Haiti on Monday, the Navy said.

All were safely recovered and returned to Comfort with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller (WPC 1138). The two injured sailors were treated aboard Comfort and are expected to make a full recovery, the Navy said.

The hospital ship arrived off the coast of Jeremie, Haiti, in support of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 (CP22) mission, December 11.

From December 12 to December 15, Comfort was scheduled to provide medical services, including include general adult care, pediatric care, dental and optometry, on the Wharf de Jeremie.

The man overboard incident occurred on the evening of December 12 when personnel were returning to Comfort after providing medical care ashore.

Comfort has paused ship-to-shore operations in Haiti until a safe alternative for personnel transfer has been identified.