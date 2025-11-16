Ninety Newborn Calves Unaccounted for on Livestock Carrier

The 52-year-old livestock carrier Spiridon II rejected by Turkey has now left the area after its cargo of over 2,800 cows was rejected by local authorities.

Court transcripts translated by Animal Welfare Foundation indicate that 58 cows died in transit to Turkey, 140 cows had miscarriages in transit, 50 newborn calves were present on board, but another 90 are unaccounted for.

Having departed from Montevideo (Uruguay) bound for Turkey on September 19 with 2,901 heifers, the court’s rejection of an appeal means the Spiridon II crew was unable to disembark the animals.

Veterinary authorities had refused them entry due to a controversy over ear tags that guarantee the exact origin and health monitoring of the animals. Ear tags of 2,697 animals were successfully read, another 146 had missing or undetectable ear tags.

Animal Advocacy & Food Transition, together with Animal Welfare Foundation, Animals International and Dr. Lynn Simpson, sent urgent letters to both the European Commission and the World Organisation for Animal Health. The European Commission was asked to use all available channels to facilitate the unloading of the surviving animals. While the situation falls outside the EU’s direct jurisdiction, the appeal emphasized the EU’s moral and strategic responsibility.

However, additional fodder was loaded onto the upper deck of the Spiridon II on November 9, and the vessel appears to be returning to Uruguay. The fodder onboard is unlikely to last the full voyage.







