Nippon Paint Marine Launches New Biocide-Free Hull Coating

Nippon Paint Marine has launched AQUATERRAS 1100, a new coating with a low-VOC formulation that reduces impact on the marine environment and complies with regulations in major shipbuilding markets, including China and Korea.

AQUTERRAS features HydroPhix™, a micro-domain structure that combines hydrophilic and hydrophobic structures that reduce the ability of marine organisms to attach to hull surfaces without the use of biocides.

The coating is the first to feature Advanced Fouling Control (AFC), a unique silicone-modified binder technology that creates a smooth, glossy coating finish to prevent fouling without using biocides. The high-strength paint film is resistant to mechanical damage.

AQUATERRAS 1100 also features Nippon Paint Marine’s self-renewing, self-smoothing mechanism, HydroCure™. HydroCure creates a dynamic surface layer that continuously exposes a fresh, active surface to prevent marine growth, maintain optimal hull smoothness and reduce hydrodynamic drag.

AQUATERRAS 1100 reduces hull resistance to deliver measurable fuel savings and is especially designed for medium- to high-activity vessels such as container liners and pure car carriers.

The coating is as easy to apply in dry dock and newbuilding projects as conventional antifouling coatings and has been seen to be compatible with ROV cleaning in early testing.

Nippon Paint Marine’s AQUATERRAS range is the world’s first biocide-free self-polishing hull coating. Featuring micro-domain technology, it delivers long-term fouling protection and up to 14.7% fuel savings to support compliance with emissions regulations and reduce costs.

AQUATERRAS has been independently tested by PML Applications to confirm it is proven safe for marine life.



