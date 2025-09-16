Marine Link
Nissen Kaiun Becomes Stakeholder in Econowind

September 16, 2025

© Econowind

Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun has become a shareholder in Dutch Wind-Assisted Shipping Propulsion company Econowind. The Imabari-based shipping company, which operates a diversified fleet through several subsidiaries, said it had chosen Econowind for its technology.

Econowind has developed the VentoFoil, a wing-shaped wind-assist device that drives decarbonization within the shipping markets. More than 130 units have been sold globally, with customers ranging from shortsea and deepsea operators across all market segments.

The agreement comes as shipowners worldwide look for immediate steps to cut emissions ahead of tightening regulatory targets. Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion is gaining traction as a fuel-neutral solution that can be combined with any engine type or fuel strategy.

