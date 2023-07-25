NOAA and American Pilots’ Association Partner to Enhance Navigation Safety

On July 17, 2023, senior leaders of the American Pilots’ Association (APA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Ocean Service, Office of Coast Survey signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that calls for the two parties to cooperate and share information so that APA and NOAA can better carry out their respective roles and responsibilities related to safe maritime navigation in America’s ports and waterways. Rear Admiral Benjamin Evans (Director, Office of Coast Survey) and Captain Jorge Viso (APA President) signed the MOA.

The purpose of this MOA is to “promote safe maritime navigation through the exchange of marine navigation information and data, and to further enhance the traditionally strong relationship between NOS and APA, as well as to recognize and facilitate communications and working relationships among NOAA, NOS, APA, APA’s Navigation and Technology Committee, and APA-member pilot groups throughout the United States.”

Over the past several years, NOAA, NOS and APA have worked closely on a number of marine navigation issues such as nautical charting, the sunsetting of traditional paper charts, surveying the nation’s commercial waterways and improving the inputs for emerging navigation technologies. This MOA will bolster such cooperative efforts.

Captain Viso emphasized that the MOA signing not only acknowledges the existing relationship between NOAA, NOS and APA, but also lays the groundwork to continue to build upon this important relationship, especially on issues of safe maritime navigation. Captain Viso said, “The commitment of NOAA, NOS to safe maritime navigation is a commitment shared by pilots around the country.” Viso continued, “Through this MOA and our collective commitment to this government-private sector partnership, all parties are charting a safer course for the future by working constructively on the shared goal of improving and promoting safe navigation in the marine environment.”